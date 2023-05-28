Aston Villa clinch European football after victory over Brighton

Aston Villa beat Brighton 2-1 at a raucous Villa Park to finished in seventh place in the Premier League and secure European football for the first time in 13 years.

Unai Emery's side clinched their place in the Europa Conference League play-offs thanks to first-half goals from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins.

Deniz Undav got a goal back for Brighton just before half-time but Villa managed to get over the line to finish ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leeds 4-1 at Elland Road to send the Yorkshire club down, and Brentford, who pulled of a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City.

After the game, Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey said: "It's unbelievable, when I woke up on my birthday this morning, this is all I wanted. Two assists, three points and European football again.

"It's tough to put a finger on what the manager has changed. We had talent in the squad but since he came in he has put his foot down and put pressure on us. They have brought in their own identity and style of play."

Emery took over after the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October with Villa in the relegation places and has turned their season around completely.

The Spanish manager said: "I am very proud. These players have really followed me for the last six months, it has been demanding and we are committed.

"We finished perfectly in the last six matches at home, we beat a very good team and to achieve the European place is the best possible end. We will be in Europe which for me is very important. It has given me a lot, it is fantastic, another way and another trophy at the end.

"I am very thankful for every supporter. Historically this is a great team, we won the European Cup, a long time ago but we can now try to improve and get an ambitious step ahead. This is the first step.

"Europe adds more matches and more difficult moments but I like that. It is very important for us."

Tottenham and Brentford had started the final day also hoping to clinch seventh place and European football next season.

Spurs thrashed Leeds 4-1 to end the Elland Road club's three-year stay in the Premier League. The victory came thanks to two goals from Harry Kane, in what could be his final match for the Londoners, and one each from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura. Jack Harrison scored for Leeds.

The win means Spurs finished eighth in the table on 60 points, one behind Villa, while Brentford, who beat Manchester City thanks to a goal from Ethan Pinnock, finished the season in ninth place on 59 points.

Elsewhere, Arsenal smashed five past Wolves at The Emirates, with two goals from Granit Xhaka and one each from Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Jakub Kiwior.

At relegated Southampton, fifth-placed Liverpool grabbed a thrilling 4-4 draw. The home side's goals came from James Ward-Prowse, a double from Kamaldeen Sulemana and one from Adam Armstrong.

Liverpool's scorers were Digo Jota, with two, Roberto Firmino and Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United came from behind after Tete's opener for Fulham to win at Old Trafford after goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandez to secure third place.