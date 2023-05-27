Manchester City star Erling Haaland named Premier League player of the season

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland was named the Premier League's player of the season on Saturday after a record-breaking debut campaign.

Haaland took the league by storm as he guided Manchester City to their third straight title.

The 22-year-old has scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 in a single Premier League campaign shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, a feat that stood for nearly three decades.

The Norwegian was voted player of the season by fans, captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of football experts.

Haaland saw off competition from De Bruyne, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier for the top honour.

"I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me," Haaland said in a City statement.

"It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me."

The Norwegian, who was also named the football writers' player of the year this week, has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.

Pep Guardiola's men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.

"These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch," added Haaland.

"Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong."

Haaland will have the chance to add to his Premier League tally on Sunday when City visit Brentford for their final game of the season.