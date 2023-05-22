Erling Haaland on Manchester City title win: I will remember this for the rest of my life

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland celebrated his first Premier League title win by admitting the memories of lifting the trophy at the Etihad Stadium will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Pep Guardiola's side marked their third title on the spin by defeating Chelsea 1-0 in front of jubilant home fans on Sunday thanks to an early strike by Julian Alvarez.

City had already secured their latest domestic crown when Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest 24 hours earlier and Guardiola was able to rest nine player for the Chelsea game with one eye on the upcoming FA Cup and Champions League finals - against Manchester United and Inter Milan, respectively.

Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking opening season in English football scoring 36 Premier League goals, and 52 in all competitions, that have powered City to the brink of a historic treble.

And he will potentially have four more games to add to that total as City also have two league matches left, away to Brighton and Brentford, as well as the two finals.

“It is unreal. I don't know what to say. I am so happy,” said the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

“These are the memories I will remember for the rest of my life. I don't know what to say.

“It is special. I am going to enjoy this day. It is amazing. Debut season, 36 goals, Premier League trophy and two more finals to come. Not bad.”

City's form at the business end of the season has been remarkable, winning 12 Premier League game in a row – including a crucial 4-1 battering of title rivals Arsenal – and remaining unbeaten in 24 matches across all competitions.

Another key player along the way has been Jack Grealish who, after a tough first campaign at the club following his record move from Aston Villa, has established himself as a first-team regular.

“It is different for me personally,” said Grealish of their latest title. “I feel back to my normal self. Last season was nice because it was the first one but this year it is so nice as I feel I have played more of a part.

“It is mad. I spoke to some of the lads not a while ago and said imagine you have to win 12 games in a row to win the league. We have so much talent and we feel unstoppable.

“I feel so much more confident in this team. I feel fitter and back to what I know, what I can do. This is why Man City bought me and I have so much to offer. It doesn't stop yet, we still have some massive games left.

“Especially since the last international break, we feel unstoppable and we have been unbelievable.”