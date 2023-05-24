Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze named in England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Uncapped Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has been called up for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Brighton centre-half Lewis Dunk returns for the first time since making his debut against the United States in November 2018, while Sam Johnstone, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyrone Mings and Callum Wilson have all been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has named a 25-man squad, with Raheem Sterling the highest-profile absentee with the England manager revealing that the Chelsea attacker has been struggling with a hamstring problem and is unhappy with his current fitness levels.

ENGLAND SQUAD For Euro 2024 qualifers away to Malta on June 16 and at home to North Macedonia on June 19: Goalkeepers Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale.



Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Dunk, Guehi, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker.



Midfielders Bellingham, Eze, Gallagher, Henderson, Maddison, Phillips, Rice.



Forwards Foden, Grealish, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Wilson.

Other players gone from the squad that helped kick-off England's qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win in Italy and 2-0 home victory over Ukraine are Nick Pope, Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Reece James, Mason Mount and Ivan Toney.

Eze has been in superb form for Palace since the arrival of former England manager Roy Hodgson in March and has scored six goals in his last eight games as the Eagles comfortably secured their top-flight status.

“We've liked him for a long time,” Southgate of the 24-year-old who has scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League games this season. “He was very unfortunate just before the Euros. We were going to call him into a prep camp and he got an injury.

“He has finished the season very strongly, he can play in a couple of positions across that front line. He has high quality and bursts of speed to go past players with those dribbling skills.”

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has been playing in a more advanced position for Liverpool of late and Southgate has been impressed by his efforts.

“He is a super footballer,” Southgate added. “He is obviously playing in a slightly different role which has invigorated him in the last few months.

“He has always been in advanced areas of the pitch with the ball. He is just a bit more central now. That's interesting for us – no question. It's something I've talked to him about and we're looking forward to working with Trent.”

Sterling, who has won 82 caps, has endured a difficult first season since joining Chelsea from Manchester City with the London club having sacked two managers – in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter – before appointing Frank Lampard until the end of the campaign.

A representative for the forward said: “Following a private conversation between coach and player, a mutual decision has been made for Raheem Sterling to sit out the upcoming internationals, focusing instead on recuperating his body in preparation for the upcoming season.”

Southgate revealed Sterling’s absence was largely down to fitness issues rather than form. “I spoke with him a week or so ago – a general catch-up,” he said.

“He’s not happy physically with his condition, having been carrying a hamstring problem. He really wasn’t in consideration.

“We didn’t get to the point of whether he should be in or out. He doesn’t think he is operating at the level he needs.”

Brentford striker Tony – who made his England debit against Ukraine – misses out after being banned for eight months after breaching the Football Association's betting regulations.

“I have spoken with him. I don't know if that is allowed, by the way, but if it isn't they can ban me and not add to his,” said Southgate. “The ban is the ban. It is what it is. He recognised and accepted the punishment.

“What bothers me is we have to look after people. I don't like the idea we just leave somebody, that they are not allowed to be part of the football community.

“That is not how we should work. I don't think that's how the best rehabilitation programmes would work.

“When he comes back, if he plays well, we'll pick him. It won't have any bearing.

“I think he'll have additional motivation through what he is experiencing. He is a resilient guy with great character. We're here to support him.”