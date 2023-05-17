Newcastle face Brighton battle as bid for Premier League top-four spot goes down to wire

Newcastle United head into their crucial Premier League clash against Brighton on Thursday with manager Eddie Howe admitting the hardest part of the season is still to come.

The Magpies currently sit third in the table, ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United on goal difference and one point ahead of Liverpool, albeit they have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

Newcastle have taken one point from their last two games – losing at home to second-placed Arsenal and drawing 2-2 at relegation-threatened Leeds United – while Liverpool are on a seven-match winning streak that is piling extra pressure on the two Uniteds.

Brighton, meanwhile, are sixth in the table but head into the match at St James' Park full of confidence after a superb 3-0 win over Arsenal in North London on Sunday.

The Seagulls are looking to a secure a European spot for the first time in their history in what has been an impressive campaign for manager Roberto De Zerbi since taking over from Graham Potter last September.

After the Brighton match, Newcastle are at home to Leicester City on Monday before ending their season away to Chelsea on Sunday, May 28, as they look to secure a Champions League spot for the first time in two decades.

“I'm well aware of the importance of every game. We're running out of games, there's three games left in the competition for top four,” Howe told reporters on Wednesday.

“This will be the hardest bit, we need everyone to pull together to achieve it. When you're playing the important games that's what you're in it for.

“We're not looking too far ahead, it's small steps, the next game, and trying to get three points against a tough opponent, that's all we can do.

“We can't look at other teams' fixtures, external factors, we have to look internally but it's a good team and we have to bring our A game because this is going to be a very tactical game and an intriguing battle and hopefully we can bring our best.”

Howe admitted that the team's run to the League Cup final – where they lost to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium – had meant they had taken their eyes off the Premier League prize for a short time.

But as they head into the season finale, there is now only one show in town and Howe says the players need to harness the energy of what is sure to be an electric home crowd.

“The difficulty with the cup final was it was an added focus with the league,” Howe said.

“It took away our focus from the league for a period of time but now we have just one objective and that’s what we’re focused on. The players are calm. I’m confident we’ll handle the occasion.

“Especially at home it's absolutely crucial that we try to involve the crowd and show them we're in the game to perform and show everyone how committed we are to success for the club. I think that's really vital.”

Howe will once again be without key midfielder Sean Longstaff who has not recovered from a foot injury that has seen him miss the last three games but the manager is confident he will play again this season, while winger Jacob Murphy is also a doubt due to a groin problem.

“We're quite clear on the injury, it's just how long it takes to heal,” Howe said of Longstaff. “He made good progress yesterday so let's see how he feels today. He won't be involved in this game.”