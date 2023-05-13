Leeds v Newcastle player ratings: Kristensen 8, Firpo 3; Trippier 5, Wilson 8

A deflected strike from defender Rasmus Kristensen earned Leeds United a vital point in their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League as they drew 2-2 against Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

It was a frantic 90 minutes in Yorkshire high on drama but low in quality as Sam Allardyce secured his first point as Leeds manager after a match that saw three penalties and a red card.

Leeds had gone in front after just seven minutes when captain Luke Ayling fired home at the back post after Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had saved Rodrigo's header.

A dreadful Joelinton tackle on Junior Firpo had then earned Leeds a penalty only for Pope to comfortably stop Patrick Bamford's weak attempt form the spot.

It was to prove a pivotal moment as Newcastle quickly earned themselves a penalty at the other end when Maximilian Wober's poor challenge on Alexander Isak gave Callum Wilson the chance to equalise - and the Magpies striker made no mistake.

And the Magpies looked on course for all three points in the second half when Firpo inexplicably handled in the box and Wilson finished again to score his 17th goal of the season with 21 minutes to go.

Quote That would have made life a lot easier if we'd have scored that penalty. I think we'd have won Sam Allardyce

Leeds looked a beaten side only for Kristensen's shot to take a wicked deflection off Kieran Trippier's head to send the home fans wild, although it was a nervy end to the game for the Yorksiremen after Firpo was second off for a second bookable offence for bringing down Anthony Gordon.

But Allardyce's side held on for a point that failed to lift them out of the relegation zone but does lift them above Leicester City and into 18th place.

“I don't believe what's happened out there, what we've done to ourselves,” said Allardyce after the game.

“That would have made life a lot easier if we'd have scored that penalty. I think we'd have won. Then we shot ourselves in the foot with two penalties and a red card. It's a tremendous point in the circumstances.

“I've been talking about staying on your feet all week and they haven't listened. They have to listen next week. We can't afford to make rash tackles like today.

“There is a lot of spirit and fight in the camp. They didn't let their heads go down.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain in third place three points ahead of Manchester United, who are at home to Wolves later on Saturday.

“It was a strange game,” admitted manager Eddie Howe. “From going 2-0 down and then going 2-1 up and not seeing the game out. We are disappointed now but it could be a big point. Sometimes you have to take the positives and we were OK today without being at our very best.

“The game swings on huge moments. Nick Pope makes massive save for us, as he has done all season, and it was a huge moment. Then we got our penalties. We could have been better around the box but we couldn’t see the game out.”

