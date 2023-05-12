Lionel Messi set to start for PSG after serving suspension, says Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier said Lionel Messi is in line to start Saturday's Ligue 1 match against AC Ajaccio after serving his internal suspension.

Messi, 35, returned to PSG training on Monday after being suspended by the club for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, for whom the Argentine is a tourism ambassador, and missing a training session as a result.

French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after making the trip when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders' 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.

Messi apologised to PSG and his teammates last Friday and was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes two days later.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow," Galtier told a press conference.

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation. It was previously expected that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would agree an extension to the contract which expires at the end of the season, but the exit now appears inevitable.

Various media reports have claimed Messi has received an enormous offer to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, while former club Barcelona and MLS side Inter Miami have also been credited with an interest in the World Cup-winning forward.

Messi's father, Jorge, released a statement in response to the speculation insisting that no decision regarding his son's future would be made until the end of the season.

And Galtier said Messi's only focus is on helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title.

"He's very eager to win that title," he said. "With him in the team we'll have to adjust compared to what we did against Troyes. Leo is Leo. I'm not going to go into statistics but when he's with us we have to strike a different balance."

PSG's season has been well below expectations, having suffered early eliminations in the Champions League and the French Cup. They are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of third-placed Marseille with four games remaining this season.

Lens will move provisionally three points behind PSG if they beat Stade de Reims at home later on Friday.

PSG have lost three of their last four home games.

