Lukaku out to make a statement as Inter Milan train for Champions League semi-final

Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan on loan this season has not gone exactly to plan.

The Belgian striker, back at the San Siro one season after leaving in a record move to Chelsea, has struggled for form and fitness, scoring10 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. It's a far cry from Lukaku's previous season for Inter, when he scored 30 goals to help fire the club to the Serie A title.

However, Lukaku has delivered some important goals this season, none more so than his penalty in the 2-0 away win at Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals. He also scored the second in the 2-0 win at Roma on Saturday to help Inter climb up to fourth in the Serie A standings and seize the advantage over rivals AC Milan in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The two Milan rivals face off for the first leg of the European Cup semi-finals at the San Siro on Wednesday, and Lukaku will hope he can make a big enough impact to convince club bosses that his long-term future lies at Inter.

Uncertainty surrounds the 29-year-old forward's future as parent club Chelsea aim to regroup after a miserable first season under new ownership.

The Blues' biggest problem has been a shortage of goals and the lack of a recognised striker - a role Lukaku was earmarked to fill when he returned to Stamford Bridge in August 2021. He could still have a future at Chelsea, although it is understood Lukaku would prefer to remain in Milan.

That will all be resolved in the summer. For now, Lukaku and his Inter teammates are focused on the Champions League semi-finals and they prepared for Wednesday's derby showdown with a final training session at the Angelo Moratti Sports Centre.

Check out the photos from that training session in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.