Benched Lukaku happy to contribute after scoring for Inter Milan against Benfica

Romelu Lukaku said he had no problem starting Inter Milan's Champions League quarter-final first leg on the bench and was happy to help the team after he came on to score the potentially decisive second goal in the 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday.

Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, has struggled to replicate his previous goalscoring exploits for the Italian giants this season as injury and loss of form have limited his impact.

The Belgian striker, who scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 season to fire Inter to the Serie A title before making a then club record return to Chelsea, saw Edin Dzeko preferred to him to lead Inter’s attack for the tie at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

But Lukaku came off the bench to tuck away an 82nd minute penalty – his seventh goal of the season – that ensured Inter's victory, after Nicolo Barella had headed home in the 51st minute, to secure the advantage for next week's return leg at San Siro.

"Yes, I understand the reasons because of my previous performances but I just have to look ahead and try to help the team as much as possible,” Lukaku said of starting the match on the bench.

“I'm getting back in shape, I'm giving a lot to the team, but everyone else is doing it too. We have a responsibility to do well for the club, now we need to do well in the league at the weekend to have the right confidence for the second leg.”

Lukaku, 29, said he had concentrated hard on picking his spot for the penalty kick, cutting out the noise in the cavernous stadium.

“You need not listen to other players. I don't listen to anyone, not even my teammates, I'm just focused on the ball and where I want to put it in.

“We played an intelligent game. We also had other opportunities to score three or four goals but against a team like this a 2-0 win is a good result. Now we have to try to do well in the league too, which is important," he said.

Inter, who had not won in six matches coming into Tuesday’s tie, next face Monza at home in Serie A on Saturday before the second leg next Wednesday. They sit fifth in the standings, one point behind AC Milan in the race for Champions League spots.

“Serie A is also important. We are still in a good situation in the Coppa Italia. We have to do well in all three competitions," Lukaku said.

Inter host Juventus in a Coppa Italia semi-final, return leg on April 26 having drawn the first leg 1-1 earlier this month.