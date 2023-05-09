Burj Khalifa lights up in AC Milan colours ahead of Champions League semi-finals

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up in AC Milan's red and black colours on Monday night ahead of the Champions League semi-final against rivals Inter Milan.

By lighting up in red and black and displaying AC Milan's logo, the world's tallest building was taking part in the club's 'A light that never fades', which aims to rally Milan fans around the world to light up their homes, cities and digital spaces with a red light that will reach all corners of the globe.

AC Milan are competing in their first Champions League semi-final since winning the tournament in 2007, and face city rivals Inter in the first leg at the San Siro on Wednesday.

It will be the third time the two Milan clubs have met in the Champions League knockout stages. AC Milan won both encounters, firstly in the 2002/03 semi-finals, advancing on the away goals rule after the tie had ended 1-1 on aggregate and going on to win the trophy. The Rossoneri then dominated Inter 5-0 on aggregate in the 2004/05 quarter-finals.

As well as tussling for a place in the European Cup final, AC and Inter Milan are also locked in a battle to qualify for next season's competition. Inter, fourth in the Serie A table in the last of the Champions League qualification places, lead fifth-placed AC Milan by two points with four games left.