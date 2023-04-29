Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United 'need front-line players'

Manchester United fans were singing "We’ll see you in June" to Harry Kane on Thursday night as the striker’s Spurs side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. Kane heard it and could hardly say that he approved, but Manchester United need a No 9 and Erik ten Hag admits it.

“I think everyone knows, it’s not a secret that over the whole season we had a shortage of No 9s,” the United manager said ahead of Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa to Old Trafford when asked if he’d heard the Kane song and if a new striker was a priority for him.

“First we had the dropout of Ronaldo, then Antony Martial was often not available, Jadon Sancho was often not available, then you have a shortage of front-line players.

“With less players we have to cover many games, so definitely we need front-line players who strengthen the squad.”

When asked if it’s the hardest position to find a solution for in the transfer market, Ten Hag replied: “You can approach that from many ways. The typical No 9, [but] Rashford can also play very good as a No 9 and Anthony Martial is a great No 9. We have players who can play in that role but definitely we need some offensive players who are really impact players, quality players, who improve the front line.”

Rashford, United’s top scorer with 29 goals for his club so far this season, has been used as a No 9 in some United games.

“We worked on that,” said Ten Hag. “I think he can do both [striker and left wing], it depends on the opposition, which role is the best fit.

"It’s also the formation that’s important for him, to bring players around him and especially to bring players in the back from him in the formation, where he can make combinations and make movements. I think he’s doing that very well and I’m happy and satisfied with his role.”

Expand Autoplay Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's second goal past David De Gea of Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Getty

But he is mindful of Rashford’s other qualities: “But also, when he’s playing from the left he has a big impact on our games.”

Ten Hag was disappointed that his side led 2-0, only to draw 2-2 for the second time in two weeks. But United’s home Premier League record is excellent.

United haven’t lost at Old Trafford since the opening day of the season against Brighton and have won 12 and drawn three since. Yet Villa, who won at Old Trafford last season, are in fantastic form and also defeated United at Villa Park in November soon after new manager Unai Emery took over.

“We met him [Emery] the first game and he surprised us,” said Ten Hag. “We were low energy levels so we have to avoid that, but he surprised us with the system. Three days after we learnt a lot from that game and we bounced back and had a good win over them (in the League Cup)."

Villa were 17th after Steven Gerrard was dismissed in October. They’ve risen to sixth on the same points as Spurs in fifth, having won seven and drawn two of their last nine league games. Villa have also kept a clean sheet in seven of those games.

“Sunday will be a tough game, we’re totally aware of it,” said Ten Hag. “This team made good progression, but it’s up to us, if we’re ready for the game, we have the right energy levels, with the right focus, at Old Trafford with the fans behind. Then we know we have a good chance to win this game because we know we are very strong.”