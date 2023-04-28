Ten Hag accuses some Man United players of not giving 100 per cent in draw at Tottenham

Erik ten Hag has accused some of his Manchester United players of not giving 100 per cent after throwing away a two-goal lead at Tottenham Hotspur to draw 2-2 on Thursday night.

United appeared in cruise control by half time following goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham.

While a victory would have dealt a significant strike in the battle for the Premier League top four, a draw still keeps fourth-placed United in command with a six-point lead over Tottenham, in fifth, having played two games fewer.

United had travelled to Tottenham four days after defeating Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. They also played at Sevilla in the Europa League last week, and while United's hectic schedule was a factor, Ten Hag insisted that it cannot be used as an excuse for the draw

"The time is enough to recover. Our players are in demand to be ready. Today we are not ready. Some thought 90 per cent is enough, but we lose focus," Ten Hag said. "That's why we give goals away. We did not do our jobs in positioning.

"I know they are not robots and it is a tough schedule, but when you are playing for Man United and playing away, you have to give (everything) on every occasion."

United next face in-form Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday and victory would take Ten Hag's side a big step closer to guaranteeing Champions League football next season. Villa, in sixth, are level on points with Spurs, who travel on Sunday to play Liverpool - one place and one point further back.

Tottenham v Man United - match gallery

Expand Autoplay Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur scores his team's second goal past David De Gea of Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Getty

"If we win on Sunday, yeah, that would be a great week," Ten Hag said. "But first we have to get to that point and therefore we need all the energy and recover. Get ready for that game, get the energy, get the focus. And then we go again."

Meanwhile, Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason praised his team's character after they bounced back from a 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle United.

"In football, you win, lose, draw, but the most important thing is that we are united and act as a team. I have a team that is willing to fight," said Mason after his first game in charge in his second spell as interim coach.