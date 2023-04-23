Manchester United reach FA Cup final after penalty shoot-out win over Brighton

Manchester United will face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final after Solly March’s spot-kick miss saw Brighton suffer semi-final shoot-out heartache.

Three days on from their Europa League quarter-final exit to Sevilla, Erik ten Hag’s side found themselves in the familiar position of needing to bounce back from a humiliating loss.

Brighton made United sweat as the south coast club sought to reach just their second FA Cup final, with the semi-final ending 0-0 after 120 minutes at Wembley.

The first 12 penalties of the shoot-out found the net before Albion favourite March blazed over, allowing Victor Lindelof to win it 7-6 and set-up a Wembley return against City.

Roberto De Zerbi’s exciting side had been bookmakers’ favourites in their third FA Cup semi-final appearance and began in the manner onlookers have become accustomed to.

Alexis Mac Allister’s early free-kick was saved by David de Gea, with the under-fire United goalkeeper brilliantly tipping over a Julio Enciso attempt after half-time.

United settled and the match went to extra-time, which also ended goalless meaning the semi-final went to spot-kicks under the arch.

March’s miss was the key moment, with Lindelof striking brilliantly in sudden death as the Carabao Cup winners progressed to a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final.

After his winning penalty, Lindelof said: "It felt great. It was a great relief. I'm very happy for the win and to be in the final. I have confidence in myself and I knew which penalty I wanted to take."

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof scores the winning penalty in the shootout against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday. April 23.

Manager Ten Hag said of the Swedish defender: "He is quite cool when it comes to penalties and he's quite cool in general."

On the difference from the midweek performance in the 3-0 defeat against Sevilla that saw United tamely knocked out of the Europa League in their quarter-final in Spain, Ten Hag said: "On Thursday I saw a team I didn't recognise but today we went back to usual.

"I could see determination and resilience. We fought for every yard and competed in every battle. We had good chances."

Goalkeeper De Gea, who was at fault for the goals against Sevilla, said of the win against Brighton: "We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."