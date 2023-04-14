Lisandro Martinez injury 'not an Achilles,' says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag allayed fears Lisandro Martinez had suffered an Achilles injury during Manchester United's 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday.

There was speculation defender had suffered a serious Achilles injury which would have ended his season, but Ten Hag played down those fears after the game at Old Trafford.

"I cannot tell what it is, but is not an Achilles," the Dutchman told reporters. "I have spoken with him and he is okay and he is calm."

Martinez had to be helped off the pitch by Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna, who are his teammates in the Argentina national team, before being carried away on a stretcher.

United played the final minutes with 10 men having used all five substitutes.

It proved costly, as Sevilla clinched a late equaliser through a Harry Maguire own goal to keep the quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in Spain.

The draw was not the only disappointment. Martinez joined a list of injured players including striker Marcus Rashford, defender Luke Shaw and Martinez's fellow centre back Raphael Varane who had to be replaced at half time against Sevilla.

"We have seen Licha Martinez drop out after a moment," Ten Hag told MUTV. "There was no opponent involved so it doesn't look that great but we have to wait. The medical staff have to do their job, to give the right diagnosis.

"I think [it is] an injury [that means] he will not play on Sunday," Ten Hag added, referring to United's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest. "I cannot say what the diagnosis [is]. I prefer to wait and to know what it is."

Rashford, who has contributed 28 goals and eight assists this season, is expected to miss a couple of weeks due a groin injury.

United became only the second English side to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition. Chelsea were the first, in 2019 against Ten Hag's Ajax.