Ramon Diaz: Al Hilal ready and firing for Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds

Ramon Diaz says Al Hilal have “all the tools” to deliver yet more Asian Champions League success, as he promised to stick his attacking principles in the first leg of the 2022 final against Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

Read more Asian Champions League final: tournament supremos Al Hilal find groove at the right time

The holders, record four-time winners of the continental crown, host their Japanese counterparts at what is expected to be a sell-out King Fahd Stadium before they travel to Saitama for next week’s return fixture.

The tie marks Hilal’s fifth appearance in the showpiece in the past nine years, while it also represents a re-run of the 2017 and 2019 finals. The Saudi Arabian champions lost the former to Urawa but triumphed two years later to end an almost two-decade wait for the trophy.

Speaking on Friday at the pre-match press conference in Riyadh, the Argentine - in his second stint as Hilal manager - said: “We are more than proud of reaching this stage of the Champions League and of course have been the previous champion.

"We are in very good shape, in a very good mental state, and very prepared to have a great match, a tough match like we have experienced during the while season.

“We have the capabilities; we have excellent players who are prepared with excellent skills and expertise. We are ready to show that we have earned [the right] to be at this stage by achieving the championship for a third time.”

Diaz, 63, returned to Hilal in February last year to guide the side to a startling, come-from-behind Saudi Pro League title, while he also masterminded their historic run this February to the final of the Fifa Club World Cup. Hilal were beaten to the trophy in Morocco by Real Madrid.

Expand Autoplay Al-Hilal's Bafetimbi Gomis after his team's win in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final against Urawa Red Diamonds in November 2020.

“We are working very hard to win this title and offer it to the supporters and fans of Al Hilal," Diaz said. "We would like to assure them that the players are fully prepared and they are going to be focused on the match.

“And, of course, I would like to stress that it’s the matter of two matches, not a single match.”

On Urawa’s strong rear-guard – the Japanese champions, unbeaten in 11 matches, have conceded only six goals in that period - Diaz said: “We know already the opponent, that they have a very good defence and good counter-attacks.

"However, everyone knows my mentality and my philosophy, that I play in a very attacking style. And that’s my objective in the match tomorrow – to try and score as much as possible, to do everything possible to deliver victory to the Al Hilal fans.

“All the players are ready to expend all efforts we can in the match to offer this victory to our supporters, who are going to get behind us. So we are confident that we have all the tools to get a victory tomorrow.”

Diaz’s opposite number, Maciej Skorza, was confirmed as Urawa manager only in November and, after two defeats in his opening two matches, has overseen an uptick in the side’s fortunes.

Urawa, champions in 2007 and 2017, booked their spot in the Champions League final before Skorza's appointment, sealing their place last August, while Hilal came through the knockouts in Qatar, directly after the Club World Cup, in February.

“It’s a very special moment for us, for Urawa, for the players, for me also,” Skorza said. “We are playing a very important game. This is a very important task ahead of us. We are here to achieve a good result. We are preparing for this moment for the long time.

“There are 180 minutes in this final, not only 90 - we have to remember also about that. I am very, very sure that we can perform here in a good way, against such a good team like Hilal. We are ready for the challenge. We cannot wait for tomorrow.”

Asked about taking on Club World Cup runners-up, the former Ettifaq manager said: “Now Al Hilal is a very strong team, very experienced after a very good Club World Cup. On the paper it looks very, very serious.

"But after first whistle tomorrow nobody will care about that. And I believe so much in my players, our team spirit, our organisation and our discipline. I demand from my players only that the 90 minutes are the most important in their life."

Skorza added: “Of course it’s very important to achieve a good result [away from home]. A good result means we should play with bravery, not very defensive - this is not our target.

“And we would like to get goals here; it’s very important for the first game. But keeping tactical discipline is also very important for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, Hilal’s top scorer this season with 18 league goals, was asked at Friday’s press conference to send a message to both Hilal fans and his own supporters back in his homeland.

“The message is simple,” the former Manchester United forward replied. “All I need from them is support and I will pay them back with the trophy, Inshallah.

“I know it will not be easy tomorrow, but I promise to give my best to bring a smile to the face of Al Hilal fans and all my fans around the world.”