2022 Asian Champions League final lowdown: Who are Al Hilal's opponents and how to watch

The first leg of the 2022 Asian Champions League final takes place in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with holders Al Hilal hosting Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Here are the details.

What is it?

The showpiece tie of the 2022 Asian Champions League. Regarded as the continent’s leading club competition, this year’s tournament has run for more than a year across 2022 and 2023 before it officially changes to an autumn-spring schedule more akin to the Uefa Champions League format. The 2022 tournament began in March last year, with each group playing out in a centralised venue: various cities in Saudi Arabia for the West Zone, and Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia for the East. The knockout stages (last 16 to semi-finals) for the East were held in Japan last August, while the West section took place in Qatar in February. All matches were single-leg ties, with the upcoming final two legs. The second match of this year’s showpiece will be staged in Saitama, Japan, on May 6.

When is it?

Saturday, April 29, 9:30pm (UAE).

Where is it?

King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

Who’s playing?

Holders Hilal are looking to capture a record-extending fifth Champions League crown. The Riyadh club collected two titles before the “Champions League” rebrand in 2002 – the tournament was known formerly as the Asian Club Championship – lifting the trophy in 1991 and 2000. However, they had to wait almost two decades for their third, when they defeated Urawa Reds in the 2019 final. Having climbed alongside South Korea’s Pohang Steelers as the most successful clubs in competition history, Hilal then moved out on their own in November 2021 by beating Pohang in that year's final. In fact, Hilal have contested four of the past eight finals, finishing runner-up in 2014 and 2017. This week will represent their ninth final, in all.

Urawa Reds, meanwhile, have been a major player in the tournament recently, with this week’s final their third in six years – and two of those were against Hilal. The Japanese side first secured the continental title in 2007, when they defeated Iran’s Sepahan, before seeing off Hilal in the showpiece 10 years later. The two sides would contest the final once more in 2019, with the Saudis triumphing 3-0 on aggregate. Urawa Reds will be hoping it is their turn to celebrate again this time around.

How they got here

Al Hilal

Group stage: Winners Group A

Last 16: 3-1 Shabab Al Ahli (UAE)

Quarter-final: 1-0 Foolad (Iran)

Semi-final: 7-0 Al Duhail (Qatar)

Urawa Reds

Group stage: Runners-up Group F

Last 16: 5-0 Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia)

Quarter-final: 4-0 BG Pathum United (Thailand)

Semi-final: 2-2 (3-1 on pens) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (S Korea)

How to watch in UAE

The first leg will be available on TV in the Emirates via BeIn Sports.