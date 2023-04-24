Al Hilal book spot in King's Cup final to head into Champions League showpiece on high

Al Hilal warmed up for this week’s Asian Champions League final by securing their place in the King’s Cup showpiece with an extra-time victory against Al Ittihad on Sunday night.

The current continental champions, beaten finalists in the cup last year, came through a tense semi-final encounter at King Abdullah Sports City to defeat the Saudi Pro League leaders 1-0. Ahmed Hegazi's 106th-minute own goal sealed the tie.

Hilal, currently fourth in the domestic league table, will now meet in next month's final the winner of Monday’s semi-final between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Wehda.

Before that, though, Ramon Diaz's side contest the first leg of the Champions League final, against Japan’s Urawa Reds in Riyadh on Saturday. Hilal are the reigning champions having defeated South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the 2021 tournament.

On Sunday, Ittihad deserved more from the match as the home side created the better chances. Striker Romarinho wasted a golden opportunity right on half-time when set up by Helder Costa, while top-scorer Abderrazak Hamdallah struck the Hilal crossbar in the second half with a fine volley.

Romarinho later volleyed straight at Abdullah Al Mayouf in the visitors’ goal when set up by former Sharjah playmaker Igor Coronado.

For Hilal, Odion Ighalo almost continued his impressive form, but his shot from the edge of the Ittihad penalty area was saved well by goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.

Then, with the game heading towards a penalty shootout, Hilal got their winner. Malian winger Moussa Marega’s low cross from the right was met by a sliding Hegazi, who inadvertently placed the ball past Grohe.

Ittihad will now shift focus to securing a first league title since 2009. The Jeddah club lead the table by three points with seven matches remaining – they boast one game in hand over second-placed Nassr.

Meanwhile, Hilal host Urawa next weekend as they seek to land a record-extending fifth Champions League crown.