Odion Ighalo hopes derby win can spark Al Hilal to King's Cup and Champions League glory

Odion Ighalo hopes Al Hilal’s derby victory against Al Nassr can spark his team to finish the season strongly as they chase both King’s Cup and Asian Champions League success.

The current domestic and continental champions prevailed 2-0 at King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday night to see off their city rivals and put a serious dent in Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title challenge.

Ighalo scored a penalty in either half to seal the win for his side. In the process, the former Manchester United striker moved to the top of the league scoring charts this season, with 18 goals.

The victory represented Hilal’s first win in four matches, with their recent run almost certainly ending their title challenge. The capital club sit fourth in the table, seven points off leaders Al Ittihad with five league matches remaining. Ittihad, though, have two games in hand.

Nassr, whose captain Cristiano Ronaldo endured another frustrating night, stay three points behind Ittihad in second having played one more match.

“First of all, I’m very happy because the most important thing is winning the game, three points, because we’ve had some bad games,” Ighalo said. “Today we knew the derby game was going to be very tough, so I’m happy we won the game. And two goals, I’m very happy."

Although practically out of the championship race, Hilal next face Ittihad away in the King’s Cup semi-final on Sunday. They then host Japan’s Urawa Reds on April 29 in the first leg of the Champions League final. Hilal are the holders.

“We know the final is a very big game, but we take it game after game,” Ighalo said. “The next game is the cup game in Jeddah against Ittihad. After that, we fully focus on the final.”

Asked about finishing the season as top scorer – Ighalo leads by two goals – the Nigerian replied: “Inshallah, hopefully - I’m working towards that. But the most important thing is ending the season well.”

Reacting to Tuesday’s damaging loss, Nassr defender Alvaro Gonzalez told the club's fans on social media: “Today's defeat is difficult to digest but we also have to be here in difficult moments. We need to improve our level and sacrifice in important matches. There are still titles to be disputed and we are going to fight for you. Thanks always for the support.”