Everton v Newcastle player ratings: Godfrey 3, Calvert-Lewin 7; Joelinton 8, Wilson 9

Newcastle United maintained their push for a Champions league spot next season by thrashing relegation-haunted Everton 4-1 on Thursday.

The Mapgies, who stuck six past Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, withstood early Everton pressure and took a first-half lead through Callum Wilson's 28th-minute finish after good work by Joelinton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had levelled the scores just before the break after finishing well over Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope but had been caught offside.

The game remained 1-0 until the 72nd minute when the Magpies scored three goals in nine minutes, the first coming after Joelinton headed home following a fine run and cross from Joe Willock.

Wilson then added his second three minutes later with a superb curling finish past Jordan Pickford's despairing dive in the Everton goal.

Dwight McNeil then pulled one back for the Merseysiders direct from a corner but one minute later Jacob Murphy blasted home from close-range after an incredible mazy run by fellow substitute Alexander Isak to restore Newcastle's three-goal lead.

The victory kept Newcastle in third spot in the Premier League, eight points clear of Spurs in fifth and having two games in hand on the London club.

Everton remain in desperate trouble with Sean Dyche's side second from bottom and two points shy of safety with five games left to play.

Barring a disastrous late-season collapse, Newcastle will return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years next season.

