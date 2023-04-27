West Ham v Liverpool ratings: Paqueta 7, Rice 6; Matip 8, Gakpo 7

West Ham rage after VAR denies them late penalty in 2-1 home defeat

Adam Brown
Apr 27, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Joel Matip’s towering header saw Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 and pick up a third straight win.

READ MORE
Man City v Arsenal ratings: De Bruyne 9, Haaland 9; Saka 3, Jesus 3

The Hammers led through a wonder strike from Lucas Paqueta but were pegged back by Cody Gakpo’s drive.

And moments after Jarrod Bowen had a goal disallowed for offside, Matip struck from a corner to halt West Ham’s recent revival.

West Ham were convinced they should have had a late penalty when Thiago Alcantara’s arm hit the ball as he fell in the area, but despite a VAR check nothing was given.

Updated: April 27, 2023, 3:04 AM
Editor's picks
More from the national