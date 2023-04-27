Manchester City v Arsenal ratings: De Bruyne 9, Haaland 9; Saka 3, Jesus 3

Kevin de Bruyne bagged a double as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in the much-anticipated Premier League top-two clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

READ MORE Erik ten Hag expects Spurs to use pain of defeat as fuel for fightback

Pep Guardiola's side dominated from start to finish as Belgian playmaker De Bruyne scored twice, with John Stones and Erling Haaland – his 49th of the season – grabbing the others. Rob Holding scored a consolation for the Gunners.

Arsenal's lead at the top is now down to two points and City have two games in hand on their stuttering rivals who have gone four matches without a win.

“When they played man to man we had to go a bit longer because there was no place for short passes. The first half was really good,” said man-of-the-match De Bruyne after the match.

“We could have scored more. The second half was 50-50 but we didn’t give much away. They’re a class team and hard to play against. We had to be at our best today – and we were.”

You can see the player ratings from Wednesday's match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrow or swipe if using a mobile device.