Erik ten Hag expects Spurs to use pain of defeat as fuel for fightback

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expecting a serious reaction from Tottenham on Thursday after their damaging 6-1 loss to Newcastle.

Spurs' crushing defeat resulted in the sacking of acting head coach Christian Stellini, with the 48-year-old spending less than a month in charge after replacing Antonio Conte.

Tottenham, with Ryan Mason as their caretaker boss, next face United, who are fourth in the Premier League – six points clear of Spurs and with two games in hand.

Erik ten Hag's team are still eyeing a Cup double, after Sunday's FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Brighton at Wembley, having already lifted the League Cup this season.

But United have had to recover from some disappointing results this season, with Ten Hag stating: "We had some, not so often, that we have to bounce back.

"Definitely (more than I would like) but it happens with all the great teams, even Real Madrid, eh?

"It's obvious they (Tottenham) had a really bad defeat. Of course, then they are mad. That can be fuel for bouncing back.

"But it's about us. An opponent can never be more hungry than we (are), so that is how we have to prepare the game."

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is carrying an ankle injury that could rule him out of Thursday's trip to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international picked up the knock in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final and was substituted in extra-time.

Jacob Murphy celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's opening goal in their 6-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday, Aprl 23, 2023. EPA

Fernandes' wife posted a photo on Monday of the United playmaker with his right foot elevated next to a protective boot and pair of crutches. But the Portugal international was seen without the boot and crutches on Wednesday,

Ten Hag did not provide a time frame for his return. Fernandes has been a key figure for fourth-placed United, with five goals and six assists in the league this season.

"We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is. We don't know yet. It is a question mark," Ten Hag said on Wednesday.

"We have seen he played a full game and (the injury) happened in the first half. Tomorrow is quick, so we have to see what is possible."

Meanwhile, Mason said he had no doubt over his ability to take charge of Tottenham as he promised a positive reaction to their embarrassing defeat by Newcastle.

Although only 31, this is Mason's second stint as caretaker manager after he was thrust into the same role at the end of the 2020/21 season when Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Now the former Tottenham midfielder is set to have six more games in charge of Spurs.

He has a tough start with Manchester United on Thursday before an away trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

"I feel comfortable, it's just part of being involved in football," Mason said on Wednesday.

"You have to be ready and I am ready. I don't doubt that. It's just business."

He added: "(My first time as caretaker was) just confirmation that I'm absolutely ready for this sort of situation. We handled it well two years ago. A lot has happened in the last two years, but I feel fine and ready in this situation."