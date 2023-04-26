Taty Castellanos enjoys 'dream night' with four goals against Real Madrid

Taty Castellanos enjoyed a "dream night" as the striker bagged all four Girona goals in a famous 4-2 win over Real Madrid to all but end the Spanish champions' hopes of retaining their La Liga crown.

Defeat leaves Real Madrid 11 points behind Barcelona having played a game more.

Castellanos was left in tears after missing a big chance against Barcelona earlier in April as Girona drew, but made amends in spectacular fashion at Montilivi against Madrid.

The Argentine, on loan at Girona from MLS side New York City FC – both clubs are part of the City Football Group – exposed some amateur defending by Real Madrid on a night that will live long in the memory.

Castellanos shut down his social media accounts after his bad night in front of goal at Camp Nou, but thanked those close to him for their support.

"It was a dream night, we had a great game against one of the best teams in the world," Castellanos said.

"I never imagined this, enjoying it with our fans, with the people who have sent me support – my family, people in Argentina, they are always supporting me and that's fundamental."

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior remonstrates with Girona's Taty Castellanos during the La Liga match at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on April 25, 2023. Girona won the match 4-2, with Castellanos bagging all four Girona goals. AFP

Castellanos now has 11 goals in La Liga this season in 29 appearances. It was the 24-year-old's second four-goal haul of his career having also scored a quadruple against Real Salt Lake for New York City FC in April 2022.

"Obviously they are different days, it was a dream to score against Madrid and to score four – you can't even imagine it," he added. "I'm very happy for everything, for the fans, for the lads."

It was yet another damaging defeat for Real Madrid and hardly ideal preparation for next month's Champions League semi-final double-header against Manchester City.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was hampered by striker Karim Benzema taking a knock in the win over Celta Vigo at the weekend, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did not travel because of a stomach problem among other absentees.

"A tough night, yes, when you lose a game like that it's a tough night," said the Italian. "On a defensive level it was a bad game, and that was the key to the match ... the individual level was lower than normal too.

"Everybody's was, not just some people. The level was very low, because the defensive aspect, which was very good in recent games, today, we have forgotten."

Former Madrid defender Miguel Gutierrez set up the opening goal with a cross for Castellanos, which he headed home from six yards out after 12 minutes.

Rodrygo might have equalised for Madrid but badly mishit his shot after the electric Vinicius Junior set him up following a mazy dribble.

Castellanos doubled Girona's lead after 24 minutes when he got in behind Eder Militao and blasted through Andriy Lunin's legs.

Vinicius pulled one back for Real Madrid with a header from Marco Asensio's fine inswinging cross, giving them hope of a second half comeback.

However, Castellanos netted his third just 36 seconds after the interval after a fine run and cross from Yan Couto.

The striker pounced again after 62 minutes, again capitalising on a Militao mistake to net his and Girona's fourth.

Lucas Vazquez pulled another back for Madrid late on after more good work by Vinicius, but it was too little, too late.