From Manchester to Melbourne - 10 clubs City Football Group have invested in

When Manchester City line up in Saturday's Champions League final, it will not only be the biggest game in the club's history but the realisation of a journey to put Abu Dhabi on the global footballing map.
In 2012, City hired Ferran Soriano as the club's new chief executive. The Spaniard had a long-term ambition to create a global football business entity. With the backing of City Football Group, headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, he had the financial means to make it a reality.
While Manchester City would become City Football Group's flagship club, Soriano and Sheikh Mansour's ambitions would not be limited to England's Premier League.
Over the next nine years the group would set about acquiring stakes in clubs across the world that would transform those clubs' fortunes. On May 7, 2012 New York City FC was born and two weeks later were unveiled as the 20th team to join the MLS. With a majority stake in the new upstart, it was the green shoots of City Football Group's global expansion.
Investment in clubs in Australia and Japan soon followed, with Melbourne Heart adopting the City name, while Yokohama F Marinos became the fourth club in the CFG stable.
CFG's footprint is truly global, with Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Girona FC (Spain), Sichuan Jiuniu (China), Mumbai (India), Lommel (Belgium) and Troyes (France) all under the group's umbrella.
10 clubs City Football Group have invested in
1. Manchester City, England (100%)
2. Melbourne City, Australia (100%)
3. Montevideo City Torque, Uruguay (100%)
4. Lommel SK Belgium, (99%)
5. New York City FC, United States (80%)
6. Mumbai City FC, India (65%)
7. Girona FC, Spain (44.3%)
8. Sichuan Jiuniu, China (29.7%)
9. Yokohama F Marinos, Japan (20%)
10. Troyes AC, France (100%)
City Football Group
CFG is owned by Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) (77%), the China Media Capital (CMC) Consortium (13%), and Silver Lake (10%). Until December 2015, City Football Group was wholly owned by ADUG, a private investment and development company belonging to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.
Switzerland 0
England 0
Result: England win 6-5 on penalties
Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)
Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed
Power: 620bhp
Torque: 630Nm
Price: Dh875,000
On sale: now
Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo
Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto
Power: 626bhp
Torque: 900Nm
Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT)
On sale: Q1 2020
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone
Four out of five stars
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Sholto Byrnes: How liberals in the West forgot what liberalism is
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Donald Trump will disrupt US democracy
Sholto Byrnes: Populists are the product of failed political parties
Gavin Esler: Coronavirus offers stinging rebuke to protectionists
Kareem Shaheen: Pandemics can save us from waging wars
Sholto Byrnes: Why the climate change clash will get nastier
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Dolittle
Director: Stephen Gaghan
Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen
One-and-a-half out of five stars
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
General admission Dh295 (under-three free)
Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free
Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets
Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021:
- top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools
- average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say
- it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance
- some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs
- maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills
- at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month
- in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues
