Lt Col Geoffrey Rothband - the 100-year-old Manchester City fan who has witnessed it all over the years

Sp17 MAY Geoffrey Rothband Geoffrey Rothband and his son Nigel outside the Etihad Stadium after the Sergio Aguero later winner gave City the title in 2012 (Nigel Rothband)

A 100-year-old Jewish Second World War hero who has witnessed all seven of Manchester City's league titles, claims the club's history does, in fact, pre-date the past few trophy laden years.

What precisely does retired Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Rothband know about it? A fair bit, it turns out.

Rival supporters might insist that City’s eminence in English football only came about after the investment made since the purchase of the club by Abu Dhabi United Investment Group in 2008.

Pep Guardiola's side this month set the seal on a fifth Premier League title for City in the 13 years since then, and they are looking forward to a first Champions League final now.

Clearly, it has been the most sustained spell of on-field success in the club’s history, but Col Rothband recalls there was plenty to savour in the old days, too.

As a 16-year-old boy, he was present when victory was sealed in City’s first ever league title triumph, back in 1936-37.

He was moved to tears in his seat at Wembley after watching City win the 1956 FA Cup final, which was the match in which goalkeeper – and former prisoner of war – Bert Trautmann broke his neck.

He was back at Wembley for the playoff final against Gillingham in 1999, as City escaped the third-tier of English football.

There is no denying the golden years of the recent past have been kind, too. He was at the Etihad Stadium for Sergio Aguero’s breath-taking injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers, which sealed the league in 2012 – and received a visit at home by the same player a few years later.

With a champ: Geoffrey Rothband, 94 years old and first went to @MCFC's stadium in 1932. A pleasure to visit you! pic.twitter.com/CwZdOiRiVQ — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 18, 2015

Col Rothband is a fan of Aguero. But neither his mountain of goals for City, nor his generosity of spirit, have helped the Argentina striker to supplant his favourite player in his affections.

“Well Peter Doherty was, and always will be my favourite player, but there have been some great City players over the years,” he said.

“Roy Paul, who captained the FA Cup-winning team in 1956, was a great captain. At half time in that final, he put his foot up against the dressing room door, so no one else but the team could get in.

“He looked at every one of his team and said, ‘If you don’t go out there and win the Cup for me I will go round and knock all of your teeth in’. It did the trick and we won the Cup.

“Other great players that I have particularly enjoyed watching over the years are Colin Bell, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, and Vincent Kompany.”

Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Rothband was in the stands when Sergio Aguero, right, scored the famous goal that won Manchester City their first Premier League title. Reuters

Doherty was one of the stars of the maiden league title win, 84 years ago, as a prolific goalscorer.

“He was so full of enthusiasm, he would stand there and rub his hands together in excitement before kick off,” Col Rothband remembers of Doherty.

“He was a great goal scorer and had a magnificent record. He would mesmerise the opposition. He was so good that they stood still as he went past them.”

Col Rothband attended the game at Maine Road which clinched that first title with a friend of his from Didsbury, a suburb of Manchester.

“We sat in the front row just behind the best seats in the main stand just on the half way line,” he said. “I remember distinctly at the final whistle [his friend] Paul Clayton leapt in the air and shouted ‘Champions’. It was a marvellous feeling.

“I took my mother to a game once. When both sides were warming up just before kick off she turned to me and said, ‘What are those two men doing in green jerseys’? I think the fella who was sitting next to us is still laughing.”

Quote Peter Doherty was, and always will be my favourite player, but there have been some great City players over the years

Col Rothband had followed the lead of his mates at prep school and chosen City as his team, and was taken to his first match in 1932 by his uncle.

War was declared when he was 18, and he saw active service with the Lancashire Fusiliers in conflicts across the world, experiences that included the withdrawal from Dunkirk.

When football resumed after the war, City made a highly controversial signing. Trautmann had settled in England after being a prisoner of war, having previously been awarded the Iron Cross for bravery in battle as a German soldier.

The signing prompted an outcry by the club’s supporters. Fans gathered outside Maine Road, shouting “Nazi” and “war criminal”.

Public sentiment towards Trautmann altered partly after a prominent rabbi Alexander Altmann wrote an open letter to the Manchester Evening Chronicle, advocating that the new goalkeeper be given a chance to prove himself.

Col Rothband’s own father had been the president of a synagogue in Manchester, and he said he was open-minded about the signing of Trautmann.

“I was neutral about him joining City and it didn’t take long for him to be a firm favourite as he was a very fine goalkeeper,” he said.

Geoffrey Rothband picks Manchester City's 1956 FA Cup triumph as one of his favourite memories. It was a match that saw German goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, centre, play on despite breaking his neck. Trautmann, an Iron Cross recipient from Nazi Germany, was a controversial signing, but he became a "firm favourite as he was a very fine goalkeeper". Getty Images

Trautmann’s most celebrated moment for City was the 1956 FA Cup final. He was injured with 17 minutes left after diving at the feet of a Birmingham City forward.

With no substitutes permitted, he played on and helped City win the trophy. Three days later it was discovered he had broken his neck.

That match is one of Col Rothband’s fondest City memories, although not necessarily because of Trautmann – rather, because it helped salve the pain of defeat in the same fixture 12 months earlier.

“At the final whistle at the end of the FA Cup final in 1956 I slumped in my chair and burst into tears - I found it so emotional,” he said.

“I suppose the disappointment of losing to Newcastle United the year before had a lot to do with that.

“Also, I was with my son Nigel and daughter in law Nicole at both the Gillingham playoff final at Wembley in 1999, and at the Etihad for the Aguero goal against QPR that won us the Premier League in 2012.”

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Results Male 51kg Round 1 Dias Karmanov (KAZ) beat Mabrook Rasea (YEM) by points 2-1. Male 54kg Round 1 Yelaman Sayassatov (KAZ) beat Chen Huang (TPE) TKO Round 1; Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) beat Fahad Anakkayi (IND) RSC Round 2; ​​​​​​​Qais Al Jamal (JOR) beat Man Long Ng (MAC) by points 3-0; ​​​​​​​Ayad Albadr (IRQ) beat Yashar Yazdani (IRI) by points 2-1. Male 57kg Round 1 Natthawat Suzikong (THA) beat Abdallah Ondash (LBN) by points 3-0; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Ahmed Al Jubainawi (IRQ) by points 2-1; Hamed Almatari (YEM) beat Nasser Al Rugheeb (KUW) by points 3-0; Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) beat Yu Xi Chen (TPE) by points 3-0. Men 86kg Round 1 Ahmad Bahman (UAE) beat Mohammad Al Khatib (PAL) by points 2-1 ​​​​​​​Men 63.5kg Round 1 Noureddin Samir (UAE) beat Polash Chakma (BAN) RSC Round 1. Female 45kg quarter finals Narges Mohammadpour (IRI) beat Yuen Wai Chan (HKG) by points. Female 48kg quarter finals Szi Ki Wong (HKG) beat Dimple Vaishnav (IND) RSC round 2; Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Nastaran Soori (IRI) by points; Shabnam Hussain Zada (AFG) beat Tzu Ching Lin (TPE) by points. Female 57kg quarter finals Nguyen Thi Nguyet (VIE) beat Anisha Shetty (IND) by points 2-1; Areeya Sahot (THA) beat Dana Al Mayyal (KUW) RSC Round 1; Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Ching Yee Tsang (HKG) by points 3-0.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Correspondents By Tim Murphy (Grove Press)

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

