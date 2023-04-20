Real Madrid v Man City: Head-to-head meetings ahead of Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City will get the chance to avenge their heartbreaking Champions League exit to Real Madrid last season when they meet the title holders in a repeat of their 2022 semi-final showdown.

Having trailed last season's first leg 4-3, Real completed a spectacular comeback to prevail 3-1 in extra-time at the Bernabeu to take the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

City clinched their place in this season's Champions League's final four with a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich while Real ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Chelsea.

We take a look at previous meetings between City and Real Madrid:

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Champions League semi-final, second leg, May 5, 2022

Real Madrid staged an incredible recovery to beat Manchester City 3-1 in their semi-final second leg to take a back-and-forth tie 6-5 on aggregate.

Real were trailing 1-0 at the Bernabeu when goals a minute from the final whistle and another in stoppage time from Brazilian Rodrygo took the clash into extra time.

French striker Karim Benzema then converted a penalty to book Real a place in the final in Paris, and leave City heartbroken after the 2021 runners-up were denied another opportunity to claim club football's biggest prize.

Real Madrid celebrate winning a place in the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 after beating Manchester City 3-1 in the 2nd leg of their semi-final for a 6-5 aggregate triumph. Getty

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Champions League semi-final, first leg, April 27, 2022

Manchester City claimed a slender advantage in the first leg after a dramatic 4-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City raced into a 2-0 lead in a pulsating encounter with goals from the irrepressible Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus in the first 11 minutes.

Real responded through the prolific Benzema before Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior traded goals early in the second half.

Bernardo Silva gave City a two-goal advantage but Benzema scored a cheeky penalty – his 41st goal of the season in as many appearances – to cut the deficit once again.

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Champions League last 16, second leg, August 8, 2020

With global sport forced into a major reshuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, Uefa were forced to cram in the knockout rounds in quick succession over the summer.

City striker Jesus delivered as Manchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Brazilian striker took advantage of two mistakes from Raphael Varane to set up Raheem Sterling and then score himself in a 2-1 victory over the Spanish champions at the Etihad Stadium.

The result secured a 4-2 aggregate win in the last-16 tie and booked City's place in the last-eight mini-tournament in Lisbon.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring the first goal of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. City won the match 4-3 in an incredible contest. PA

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Champions League last 16, first leg, February 26, 2020

De Bruyne inspired Manchester City's come-from-behind victory to secure an impressive 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Isco had opened the scoring for Real before De Bruyne took the game by the scruff of the neck.

The Belgian playmaker picked out Jesus with a sumptuous cross to head past Thibaut Courtois before De Bruyne completed the turnaround from the penalty spot after Sterling had been fouled.

Sergio Ramos' late red card compounded a disappointing evening for the hosts.

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City

Champions League semi-final, second leg, May 5, 2016

Real Madrid reached their 14th European Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg of their last-four clash.

A first-half own goal secured a narrow win that barely reflected Real’s dominant display.

City looked slightly overawed as they handed territory to Real Madrid who punished them when Gareth Bale picked up Dani Carvajal’s pass and aimed a cross towards the far post that was deflected by Fernando past City goalkeeper Joe Hart into the top corner.



Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid

Champions League semi-final, first leg, April 26, 2016

A superb save by Manchester City goalkeeper Hart at the death kept them in the tie in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final.

Hart denied Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro before a terrific point-blank stop kept out a Pepe effort as it finished all square at the Etihad.

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid

Champions League group phase, November 21, 2012

Real Madrid sealed safe passage to the knockout round while also ending City's hopes of joining them with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the final match of Group D.

Benzema's early goal put Madrid in control but City fought back to earn a draw through Sergio Aguero's spot kick after 74 minutes when Alvaro Arbeloa was shown red for the visitors.

That goal kept City unbeaten at home in 20 European ties, a small consolation on the night their fate was sealed as they finished behind group winners Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City

Champions league group phase, September 18, 2012

Cristiano Ronaldo's winner on the stroke of full time sealed an engrossing encounter as Real Madrid scored twice in the last four minutes to snatch victory.

Edin Dzeko put City ahead midway through the second period against the run of play before Marcelo equalised on 76 minutes.

Aleksandar Kolarov restored City's advantage in the 85th minute but Benzema quickly levelled matters again before Ronaldo sunk City hearts.