Sevilla v Man United ratings: Bono 7, En-Nesyri 9; Martial 4, De Gea 4

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League after a horror outing against Sevilla who prevailed 3-0 in the quarter-final second leg on Thursday to reach the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

The home side outplayed Erik ten Hag's side, who made a number of errors again on top of the two own goals in the first leg.

Harry Maguire had another shocker as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Youssef En-Nesyri pounced for the lead.

Loic Bade headed home the second from a corner in the first minute of the second half. En-Nesyri rolled home his second goal into an empty net after United goalkeeper David de Gea put the ball on a plate for him with a mis-hit clearance while outside his area.

United manager Erik ten Hag blamed the players for the lack of fight.

“It is about the players on the pitch. They have to perform. I believe in them and trust them. Today, we were not good enough," he told BT Sport. "Tonight, and on some other occasions, we were not ready for the game and that can’t be when you are playing for Manchester United.”

"We have to be better. It's not about playing skills, it's about character, to be composed and have desire and passion. They had more willingness to win and it can't be. I think that's unacceptable," added Ten Hag.

