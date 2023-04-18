Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum

City look to raise venue's capacity to more than 60,000 as part of £300 million investment

Manchester City have submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000 while adding a hotel, museum and other facilities. PA
Apr 18, 2023
Manchester City have submitted an application for major expansion plans at the Etihad Stadium, which includes raising the capacity of the venue to more than 60,000, adding a 400-bed hotel hotel, museum and other facilities in a £300 million investment.

The new development will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium. The plans also include a new covered fan zone, integrated into the stadium behind the north stand, and a new club shop along with the museum and hotel, which would also attract business from the new 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena which is under construction next to the stadium.

Last week, the Etihad was included on the list of 10 stadia which would host matches if the UK and Ireland's joint bid for organising Euro 2028 is successful.

City stated that the proposed developments could create 2,600 new jobs for the local population and would take three years to complete.

Commenting on the plans, Danny Wilson, managing director – Manchester City Operations, said: “Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council.

An artist rendition of plans to expand Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. Photo: Manchester City FC

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans and the local community for their participation in our recent consultation, not only for completing the questionnaire but sharing their detailed comments and feedback with us, all of which has been carefully reviewed and considered."

The Etihad Stadium is currently the fifth largest in terms of capacity - at 53,400 - in the Premier League with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United all bigger. Liverpool's Anfield is also set for an expansion in time for next season.

An aerial view of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium that the club hope to expand to a capacity of more than 60,000. Getty

Updated: April 18, 2023, 11:12 AM
