Arab magicians Brahim and Bennacer key to Milan's European ambitions

In an alternative timeline, Ismael Bennacer and Brahim Diaz would, a week or so from now, be facing one another in the tight battle for the Premier League. Time was these two young midfielders were bright prospects at Arsenal and Manchester City.

In another parallel world, they might be imposing their midfield excellence in tandem in the jersey of the highest-achieving national team in the history of the Mena region. The bad news for Morocco is that France-born Bennacer chose, in his late teens, to represent the land of his mother, Algeria, rather than of his Moroccan father. Bennacer would nurse only mild, if any, regrets about that. The 25-year-old was Player of the Tournament when Algeria triumphed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Brahim, meanwhile, is playing a waiting game with his pair of international suitors. He was born in Malaga, Spain, 23 years ago, and played in age-group matches and one senior friendly for his native country through the period he was a City starlet and Premier League winner, then a Real Madrid capture and Liga champion and, more recently a Serie A winner with AC Milan.

In the last four months he thought long and hard about an invitation to play for Morocco’s Atlas Lions, for whom he is eligible through his father. It is no secret the temptation grew as he watched Morocco soar past Spain at Qatar 2022 and into a World Cup semi-final.

In the real timeline of here and now, the blessing of bracketing Bennacer and Brahim together is exclusively Milan’s. And they are 90 minutes from guiding the club to the last four of club football’s most prestigious competition for the first time since 2007. Milan go to Napoli on Tuesday with a 1-0 advantage in their Uefa Champions League quarter-final.

Expand Autoplay Ismael Bennacer celebrates with Davide Calabria after scoring for AC Milan against Napoli in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at San Siro, Milan, Italy on April 12, 2023. Reuters

There would be little hesitation from Milan head coach Stefano Pioli in pointing to Bennacer and Brahim as leaders of the renaissance. Take the goal that gives Milan their edge going into the second leg. It was born in a bold, solo run on the counter-attack by Brahim at San Siro. Bennacer supplied the finish.

Analyse the unexpected spell Milan have cast on Napoli – the soaraway leaders of Serie A, the team who have thrashed Liverpool, Ajax and Juventus this season – in the last three weeks. It has Bennacer and Brahimi as chief magicians.

In the surprise 4-0 victory in the Serie A meeting between the sides in Naples, Bennacer’s vigorous pressing disarmed the Italian champions-to-be. Brahim was an immediate beneficiary. By the 25th minute he had made one goal and scored another.

In their area of the pitch Napoli will be weakened, the red card shown to Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa in the first leg means the influential Cameroonian is suspended.

The better news for Napoli is the return from injury of centre-forward Victor Osimhen. Napoli, the most prolific scorers in Serie A by a distance, still have to find a way past a Milan who have not conceded in the knockout phase so far, Bennacer’s tigerish patrolling and recovery work among their protective strengths.

The Algerian extended his Milan contract to 2027 in January, his employers concerned at interest from leading Premier League clubs. Arsenal had been among those linked to Bennacer, a curious volte-face given that the London club, sharp-eyed in recruiting Bennacer from Arles in France as a 17-year-old, gave him single senior outing in the League Cup before loaning him out and then selling him to Empoli, from where he joined Milan in 2019.

The possibility of Milan keeping Brahim, who joined on loan from Madrid at the beginning of 2020/21, is more complicated. Madrid have watched him thrive in this year’s Champions League and show the potential, confidence and zest with the ball at his feet that City identified in him as a very young teenager. “He’s matured in his thinking and mastered the decisive, high-quality aspects of his game,” said Fabio Capello, the former Milan and Madrid head coach.

Milan want to sign him outright. Madrid are weighing up whether to bring him back in the summer or sell, either to Milan or to one of a range of enthusiastic bidders. Brahim said: “This is not the moment to think about Madrid.” It is very much the time to imagine Milan back at Europe’s summit after a very long wait.