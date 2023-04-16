'Impressive' Haaland's brace helps Manchester City maintain pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland continued his great goal-scoring form for Manchester City as his brace sealed a 3-1 win over Leicester and closed the gap to leaders Arsenal to three points.

Defender John Stones fired City ahead from close range in the fifth minute and Haaland made it 2-0 with a penalty seven minutes later after a handball by Wilfred Ndidi.

Haaland chipped in his second in the 25th minute after Kevin De Bruyne's set up, the goal taking him level with Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals for a 38-game Premier League campaign. He now has 47 goals from all competitions this season.

Guardiola could afford the luxury of handing a rest to Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne and Jack Grealish in the second half as City secured a 10th consecutive win in all competitions despite a late wobble.

After the win, Guardiola said the Norwegian's record-breaking achievements were good for the team.

"I want, I desire, he can break all the records as possible," Guardiola said. "That means he's scored a lot of goals, that means that helps us.

"But I think he wants to win the titles, to be there, and still we are there.

"But it's impressive, (we) still have to play eight games and he's close to breaking all of them."

City, chasing a fifth Premier League title in six years, are on 70 points, three behind Arsenal with eight games to go; the Gunners play West Ham on Sunday.

The two teams meet at the Etihad on April 26 in a potential title-decider - City's next league fixture.

"Like I said lately, it is win, win and win," said Guardiola.

"They have had an incredible run this season and I don't think they are going to drop many points, so what we have to do is be there.

"It was important for us to win today to arrive for the 'final' we have against them in the next Premier League game."