Klopp says Liverpool can't afford 'Ferrari' signings with Bellingham deal out of reach

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said budget constraints have stopped the club from going after glamorous "Ferrari" signings as the Reds were reportedly priced out of the race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool had been strongly linked with a move for the England midfielder but are now believed to have switched their attention elsewhere.

Media reports stated Liverpool ended their pursuit of Bellingham, who had been the club's top transfer target ahead of an overhaul next season.

The Athletic reported Dortmund were demanding £130 million ($162.63 million) for the 19-year-old midfielder, who has 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the German club this season.

With Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old, competition for his signature is fierce.

Klopp made it clear the club have to look at the bigger picture rather than chase a marquee signing.

"It is not about Jude Bellingham, my answer now, but I never understood why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have," Klopp said on Friday.

"We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for £100 million. Everyone would say that is clear."

He added: "You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. That is your job. We are not children.

"When you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you, 'I don't know, a Ferrari', you wouldn't say 'that's a good idea' - you would say 'that is too expensive and anyway you cannot drive it'.

"If this kid then was really unhappy because he didn't get a Ferrari, it would be a really sad life.

"You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. How much money we have available and then we have to work with it... Whatever we need and want, we try everything to get it but there are moments where we have to accept and step aside."

Eighth-placed Liverpool, who face Leeds on Monday, are 12 points adrift of the top four and could miss out on European football altogether next season unless they improve quickly.

The Reds welcome back Luis Diaz for the trip to Elland Road, with the Colombia forward available for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October.

Meanwhile, no action will be taken against assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis after an incident with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, the English Football Association said.

Video replays appeared to show the official raise his arm toward Robertson, who had approached Hatzidakis after the halftime whistle during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Hatzidakis was then stood down from duty while the FA looked into matter. But the governing body said there was no case to answer.