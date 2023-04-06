Is Frank Lampard set for a shock return as Chelsea manager?

Chelsea are searching for their third manager of this campaign after the shock sacking of Graham Potter, underlining the seemingly endless challenges facing Stamford Bridge.

Potter was dismissed on Sunday after a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa.

Chelsea, who hired the Englishman to replace Thomas Tuchel in September, have won just 10 from 28 league games this season and are 11th in the table.

Potter has overseen a disastrous campaign despite spending over £500 million on new players in their first season under new owners, led by Todd Boehly.

However, they are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and travel to defending champions Real Madrid for the first leg of their last-eight tie in a week.

According to reports, Chelsea have already lined up a familiar face to steer the ship.

Is Lampard back?

Frank Lampard is reportedly set to return for a second spell in charge of Chelsea on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Lampard, who was sacked earlier this season by Everton, had earlier been dismissed by Chelsea in 2021 after 18 months in charge.

However, Sky Sports and The Athletic reported that the club and Lampard are in advanced talks. Reports also suggest the former England international could take charge in time for Saturday's trip to Wolves.

Lampard was in attendance during Chelsea's 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool on Tuesday. Bruno Saltor, who was part of the coaching set up under Potter, took over for the game.

What is his record?

Lampard is a club legend - as a player. In 13 years, Lampard won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and remains the Blues' all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals.

Lampard, 44, led Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, he was sacked midway through his second season. Chelsea won the Champions League that year under Tuchel.

Lampard helped keep Everton in the Premier League last season, but was sacked in January with the Toffees second bottom of the table.

Chelsea's managerial position has been the subject of much speculation, with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique among the names linked to the job.

Former Spain and Barcelona coach Enrique has travelled to London to hold talks, local media reported.