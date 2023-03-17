Champions League draw: Real Madrid face Chelsea, Man City take on Bayern

Holders Real Madrid will face Chelsea while Manchester City take on Bayern Munich following Friday's draw for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Real secured their place in the last eight with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool, while the Blues advanced following a 2-1 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Spanish giants Madrid have won the European Cup a record 14 times, while Chelsea are two-time winners, with their last title coming in 2021.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola faces his former club Bayern Munich for a place in the semi-finals. The Catalan managed the Bavarians from 2013-16, winning three straight Bundesliga titles.

City have never won the Champions League – one of two teams left in the competition yet win the European Cup. They lost the 2021 final to Chelsea.

Bayern have won the Champions League six times, most recently in 2020.

There is an all-Italian tie between the reigning Italian champions, AC Milan, and Napoli, who are all but certain to wrestle the scudetto from their opponents as they sit 18 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Milan, the second-most successful team in Champions League history with seven titles, face a Napoli side who have never previously gone beyond the last-16.

Three-time European champions Inter Milan take on Portuguese side Benfica, the two-time winners of Europe's premier club competition.

The first legs of the quarter-final take place on April 11-12, with the returns scheduled for April 18-19.

The semi-finals will be on May 9-10 and May 16-17 with the final on Saturday, June 10.

Quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli