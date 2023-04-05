Chelsea 'gave everything and you can't ask for more'

Chelsea's interim coach Bruno Saltor said his beleaguered players are trying their best as their poor goalscoring record was on display again in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday.

There was little to suggest much had changed in the 48 hours since Bruno replaced Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday after failing to turn the team's fortunes around.

Potter's spell in charge had been dogged by the inability to score, with Stamford Bridge having seen the fewest goals of any Premier League ground this season. The trend continued on Tuesday.

"Yes, we created enough chances to win the game, two goals disallowed," Saltor told reporters. "The boys gave everything, they played with their heart and you can't ask for more."

"It's been really difficult for them. It's not the first time they been in this situation this season. As a player you invest a lot in the manager. There's been good relationships with Graham and the players. The players have suffered as well."

Chelsea have scored 29 goals in 29 league games this season, and according to Opta have only twice netted fewer at this stage of the campaign, with 23 in 1921-22 and 16 two years later.

Saltor said it was simply a matter of taking opportunities with confidence.

"They are human beings and the confidence has to be there," the Spaniard said. "We just need to keep helping the boys. They have been through a lot as well. It's been a tough season for them."

Chelsea are e hunting for their third coach of the campaign after Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September and Potter was dismissed on Sunday after only 31 games in charge.

Bruno was unable to say whether he expects to still be in charge for the team's visit to Wolves on Saturday.

"As it stands I expect to go home and rest, focus on day by day," he said. "The owners know the staff are going to be as professional as we can, to represent this club as best we can. We know the standards here."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was satisfied with the result after three straight defeats.

"The recovery, the desire to sort the situation, I liked," said Klopp. "Nil-nil. Not the most spectacular one, but a step for us. A little step, but a step in the right direction."