Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings: Kante 8, Havertz 5; Tsimikas 3, Jota 5

Chelsea were held to yet another 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday in their first match since sacking coach Graham Potter with both sides displaying the same problems that have left them miles off the pace in this season's Premier League.

The goalless stalemate was the fourth in a row between the two teams - including last season's FA and League Cup finals both of which Liverpool won on penalties.

Chelsea dominated much of the Stamford Bridge clash against a much-changed Liverpool side, who seemed low on confidence following their chastening 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Yet Chelsea spurned one opportunity after another, repeating the kind of toothless display that ended up costing Potter his job at Stamford Bridge after only 31 games in charge.

