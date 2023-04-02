Arsenal v Leeds player ratings: Jesus 9, White 9; Ayling 4, Meslier 6

Arsenal regained an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus scored his first goals since October to seal a 4-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side had seen their advantage reduced to five points by second-placed Manchester City following their 4-1 win against Liverpool earlier in the day.

However, Jesus starred for the Gunners as he replaced the ill Bukayo Saka in the starting line-up and ensured the in-form England forward wasn't missed.

The Brazilian put Arsenal ahead with a penalty late in the first half, ending a 14-game drought with his sixth goal since joining from title rivals City last year.

Arteta's squad is being stretched by injuries and illness, but Jesus being back is a massive boost.

"Delighted for him. They all were. We were all clapping for him," Arteta said. "He's been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start.

"He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals."

