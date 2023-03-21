Conte could be sacked this week as Tottenham begin search for new manager - reports

Antonio Conte could be sacked as Tottenham manager this week and just days after his remarkable outburst, with the Premier League club already in the market for a replacement, British media reports have claimed.

Conte, who took charge at Tottenham in November 2021, led the club to a top-four finish and qualification for the Champions League, but his first full season has been fraught with problems, despite Spurs sitting fourth in the table.

The Italian's contract expires at the end of the season and it has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that he will not extend his stay in North London. The tensions between manager and club – or more recently his players – reached a new level on Saturday when Conte launched an astonishing tirade after Tottenham drew 3-3 at Southampton having held a 3-1 lead with 13 minutes remaining.

Conte accused his players of being "selfish" and unwilling to play "under pressure", before appearing to turn on the club when he said: "Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.

“You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment. Until now I try to hide the situation but now, no because I repeat, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."

Conte has reportedly since spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and insisted the criticism was aimed directly at the players and not at the club, although reports claim Levy held a video call on Monday with key club figures to assess the situation and is aware of the damage caused by Conte's rant.

Separate reports have claimed that there are major doubts within the squad over Conte's continued leadership, with several players keen to see the Italian leave immediately. That is looking increasingly likely as Tottenham reportedly prepare to relieve Conte of his duties during the international break.

The former Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan manager, who recently recovered from gall bladder surgery, has returned to Italy during the break to spend time with his family, but could find himself out of work in the next few days.

Despite Conte's fairly regular criticism aimed at the club, primarily around transfer strategy, Levy had reportedly been previously reluctant to make a managerial change for fear of disrupting a campaign that could still yield Tottenham's chief objective, namely qualifying for next season's Champions League.

However, recent events mean Levy is ready to make a change, even if the leading candidates for the position might be unwilling to take on the role at such a late stage of the season.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is among the names being linked with the job, as is Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League title, and former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Ryan Mason, who played for Tottenham and is on Conte's backroom staff, could take caretaker charge like he did when Jose Mourinho was sacked in April 2021.

Tottenham are still in a strong position to finish in the top four in the Premier League. They lead fifth-placed Newcastle by two points albeit having played two games more, while Liverpool, in sixth, trail by seven points, also with two games in hand.