Liverpool owner John W Henry insists commitment to club 'remains stronger than ever'

Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry insists his commitment to the club is stronger than ever and will continue to “invest wisely” in the transfer market.

The 73-year-old American, as head of the Fenway Sports Group, reaffirmed an assertion he made last month that Liverpool was never put up for sale in November and the process was only designed to seek outside investment.

FSG has been criticised in some quarters for the lack of spending on players at a time when the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United, backed by new owners, are bolstering their squads.

A perfect storm was created this season with Jurgen Klopp's side underperforming for the first six months of the campaign and – with even the Premier League top four looking a difficult ask – scrutiny fell on the lack of investment in an ageing midfield, which was seen as the primary issue.

Klopp has spoken about a refresh coming in the summer when several players will be out of contract but, with the club making England international Jude Bellingham their primary target, the fee needed to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund could well exceed £100 million.

It is not the only signing Liverpool need to make and the cost of a rebuild was partly the reason FSG started looking outwardly for new money, but even if that search is successful, Henry said it would not lead to the type of spending seen at Chelsea, who have splashed out in excess of £500 million since last summer.

“While we formalised a process that has identified potential investors for the club, we remain fully committed to the long-term success of the club,” Henry told the Liverpool Echo.

“That has been the case since day one in 2010. Our efforts every day have been and continue to be focused on the long-term health and competitiveness of the club.

“Investment in the club is never for the short term. This approach has been successful over the long haul with patience necessary from time to time.

“We've seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad.

“At the same time we continue investing in our training facilities, our main stand and currently the Anfield Road stand.

“These are all physical reflections of our resolve and how very seriously Fenway Sports Group takes its responsibilities for this great club.

“In regard to Liverpool Football Club, our commitment remains stronger than ever.”

Things have taken up upturn on the pitch with Sunday's 7-0 win over Manchester United a fourth win in a five-game unbeaten run which has provided the platform for the club to move into the top four with victory in Saturday's early kick-off at Bournemouth.