Jurgen Klopp set for 'super important week' as Liverpool push for Premier League top four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his team face a “super important week” as they look to push themselves back into Premier League top four contention.

The Merseysiders – seventh in the table, nine points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place – face Wolves at Anfield on Wednesday then arch-rivals Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Klopp's side have two games in hand on Spurs and need to make the first one count against a Wolves team they are facing for a fourth time in 11 games. They played the Midlands club twice in the FA Cup, winning the replay 1-0 before losing 3-0 in the reverse league fixture earlier this month.

“Nothing I saw in training suggests we don't have a chance,” Klopp said of their now very familiar opponents. “We know a lot about each other and we know it won't be easy. There won't be the most surprising information and we have to make sure we are ready.

“It is a super important week, we cannot ignore that. We have two home games … I would love to give the season a little push in this week and we need results for that. And for results we need good performances.

“The main difference is we will play at Anfield and we have to make that count. It's a long period between games, we want to put it right. But I am more focused on giving the season a proper push, we need to find a steady mood.”

Liverpool still have several injuries, however, with influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara still sidelined with a hip problem, while defender Joe Gomez is also ruled out with a muscle injury.

The club did receive a boost with Luis Diaz returning to training after a knee injury but Klopp said the Colombian forward has not been back with the first-team yet.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is a doubt with a shoulder injury but Klopp said it was a huge boost to have former Wolves winger Diogo Jota finally back from injury.

“Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now,” Klopp added. “He was tired after the game on Saturday [a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace] and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again … He's a top class player, versatile, helpful for this busy period.”