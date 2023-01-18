Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup ratings: Neves 5, Traore 5; Elliott 8, Bajcetic 8

A thumping strike from Harvey Elliott was enough to give FA Cup holders Liverpool a 1-0 win at Wolves in a third-round replay on Tuesday and another clash with Brighton.

Teenage midfielder Elliott burst forward with plenty of space to run into and unleashed a fizzing strike which flew past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 13th minute.

READ MORE Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool future: I will only leave if they sack me

The home side were passive for much of the first half before growing into the match after the interval but Liverpool's defence kept them at bay to earn a first win in four matches in all competitions.

The result set up a fourth-round tie away to Brighton, where Jurgen Klopp's side were thrashed 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Player ratings from Molineux can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.