Crystal Palace v Liverpool ratings: Andersen 9, Mitchell 8; Salah 6, Keita 5

Liverpool completed a difficult week with a frustrating 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday that did little to enhance their prospects of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Following their crushing 5-2 loss at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's side laboured against a Palace team who kept a first clean sheet against Liverpool for 18 years.

The Reds moved up a place to seventh, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Klopp said there is no end in sight to his side's struggles. Liverpool came close to an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last year, but have looked a shadow of that side this season.

"This will not be the season of history," Klopp told reporters. "There will not be movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway."

A lack of energy has been one of the major factors behind the Reds' issues but Klopp placed his trust in experience.

The return of James Milner, Naby Keita and Joel Matip among four changes took the average age of Klopp's starting line-up to over 29.

The older heads helped steady the ship, but the visitors lacked inspiration going forward without the injured Darwin Nunez.

"You feel something is not right, but it's an away point and it's ok," added Klopp. "It's not brilliant, but it's ok."

