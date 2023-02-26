Leicester v Arsenal ratings: Kristiansen 7, Praet 4; Zinchenko 8, Martinelli 7

Arsenal's Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored a fine goal to earn a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, maintaining their lead lead at the top of the Premier League.

January signing Leandro Trossard sent a stunning strike into the net midway through the first half, but the Belgian was denied his second goal for Arsenal after VAR ruled that Ben White had fouled goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build-up.

It took the visitors until the first minute of the second half to break the deadlock when Martinelli raced on to a Trossard pass and stroked home what proved to be the winner.

"For the amount of time we dominated ball possession, territory and the amount of situations we had in the final third, we should have created much more and scored more goals," manager Mikel Arteta said.

"When you don't, you have to be exceptional in your defensive work and we conceded one shot. Defensively we were outstanding."

Bukayo Saka had a second goal ruled out for offside as Arsenal failed to turn their domination into a more convincing scoreline.

