What time is Man United v Newcastle United League Cup final and how can you watch in UAE?

Sunday will be a litmus test for the long-term aspirations of two Premier League clubs seemingly on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

When Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the League Cup final, it will be culmination of years of hard work and pain boiled down to one golden chance to usher in a new era.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will aim to end their six-year trophy drought when they face a Newcastle side rejuvenated by a Saudi-led takeover and aiming for the club's first major prize since 1969.

United haven't won a major trophy since the 2017 Europa League, with their form both at home and in Europe oscillating wildly. But after a decade of up and down results, United seemed to have turned a corner since Ten Hag's arrival from Ajax last year.

Their revival was underlined by the scintillating win over Barcelona this week. Manchester United came from behind to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Barca 2-1 at Old Trafford, winning the knockout play-off tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Thursday's victory kept United competing in four competitions this season as they continue to go from strength to strength.

However, Ten Hag said their star of the season Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Sunday's final, even though the England international is hopeful to be cleared to play.

Rashford has been in red-hot form for United this season with 24 goals. No player in Europe's top-five leagues has more goals than him since the World Cup break.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have won a lot of praise for their rise to fifth place in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

Their hopes could well rest on Loris Karius who may be thrust back into the spotlight nearly five years since his last appearance for an English club.

The German's errors were costly in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

Karius' potential shot at redemption has come about because Newcastle's top two goalkeepers are unavailable.

Nick Pope is suspended because of a red card, and backup Martin Dubravka is ineligible because he played in the competition for United earlier this season while on loan.

Fixture

Manchester United v Newcastle United, League Cup final

Date and time

Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 8.30 pm UAE time

Venue

Wembley Stadium

How to watch in UAE?

The League Cup final will be shown live on beIN Sports.