Modi visits Israel as Netanyahu lines up 'hexagon' of allies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel on Wednesday as Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to coax him into a new “axis” of allies.

Mr Netanyahu told his cabinet the visit will lead to more “economic co-operation, diplomatic co-operation and security co-operation”. India’s ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, told The Jerusalem Post that the “very historic” visit will open “a new phase” in the relationship.

During Mr Modi’s trip to Israel, his first in almost nine years, he will appear at an event on innovation and visit the Holocaust remembrance centre Yad Vashem. He will also become the first Indian prime minister to address Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Before the trip, Mr Netanyahu described a “hexagon of alliances around or within the Middle East” that Israel is seeking to form, to oppose “both the radical Shiite axis, which we have hit very hard, and also the emerging axis: the radical Sunni axis”.

He said the hexagon would include India, Greece and Cyprus and other countries in the Arab world, Africa and Asia. “These countries all share a different perception, and co-operation between us can yield very great fruits and also, of course, ensure our strength and future,” he added.

Israel's standing abroad has been badly damaged by its military assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and led to accusations of genocide. India recognises Palestinian statehood but has held back from heavy criticism of the war.

Boycott fears

Preparations for the visit have been overshadowed by the threat of a boycott in Israel's parliament after the Knesset Speaker failed to invite the president of the Supreme Court. Critics say the move runs against protocol.

The decision led Israel’s opposition – for whom Mr Netanyahu's animosity towards the judiciary is a key issue – to say it would boycott Mr Modi’s speech. Opposition leader Yair Lapid blamed Mr Netanyahu for the stand-off, urging him to invite the head of the court.

“You said that this is an important moment for the country and that this is not the time for politics, but for standing together in the face of challenges. Call [Speaker Amir] Ohana, tell him to invite Supreme Court President [Yitzhak] Amit, allow us to come to the event that we need to be at and want to be at, and don't lend your hand to harming one of the most important alliances of the state of Israel,” Mr Lapid said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Knesset speaker Amir Ohana, centre, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. EPA Info

Mr Ohana, fearing Mr Modi will have to address a half-empty hall, has reportedly planned to invite former politicians to fill the seats of those staging a boycott.

The Speaker criticised Mr Lapid, accusing him of wielding “a threat to harm the international relations of the State of Israel”.

“If the opposition leader, MK Yair Lapid, wishes to harm the foreign relations of the state of Israel with one of our important friends, which is also one of the world's major powers – this is his choice. A regrettable choice, a mistaken one, and I hope he will reconsider it,” Mr Ohana said