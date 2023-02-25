Javi Gracia begins Leeds reign in style with much-needed win

New Leeds United manager Javi Gracia's reign began with a 1-0 Premier League home win over bottom side Southampton as Junior Firpo's goal helped the Yorkshire club snap a 10-game winless run and move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Read more Gabriel Martinelli the latest match-winner as Arsenal maintain Premier League lead

Leeds climbed to 17th on 22 points after 24 games, a point above the drop zone, following their first league victory since before the World Cup break.

"After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step," Gracia told Sky Sports.

"The difference was we were solid. We got a clean sheet and that is important. That is the way we need to grow. I can tell you I am proud of my players; today they did their job. We are happy with the result and attitude."

Danny Ings of West Ham United celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest. Getty

The hosts dominated possession in Gracia's debut after his appointment this week and edged a scrappy first half in which neither side created much of note.

Firpo finally broke the deadlock in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu after being cleverly set up with a flick by Jack Harrison.

West Ham were the other big winners of the day in the battle to beat the drop as four goals in the final 20 minutes potentially saved David Moyes' job in a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

According to reports this week, the former Manchester United manager faced the sack if the Hammers lost.

Two goals in three minutes from Danny Ings transformed the mood around the London Stadium before Declan Rice and Michail Antonio sealed West Ham's second league win since October.

Everton slipped back into the bottom three after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins' penalty and Emi Buendia's strike condemned Sean Dyche to a first home defeat since taking charge of the Toffees.