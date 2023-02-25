Chairman of top Egyptian football club Zamalek jailed for libel against head of rival side

Egypt's highest appeals court on Saturday upheld a 30-day jail sentence passed against Murtada Mansour, the head of top football club Zamalek, for publicly libelling the chairman of a rival Cairo side, judicial officials said.

The libel case was brought against him by Mahmoud Al Khateib, a star striker in the 1980s who is now the popular chairman of city rivals Al Ahly club.

The judicial officials said Mansour voluntarily attended in person Saturday's hearing of the Court of Cessation in Cairo.

Images posted online later showed him climbing inside a police truck outside the courthouse that was to take him to Wadi Al Natroun prison complex in the desert northwest of Cairo.

Saturday's verdict upholds Mansour's conviction by two lower courts, according to the officials. The second of the two verdicts was passed in August 2022.

Mansour has earned a reputation over the years for using abusive language in in television interviews against critics and rivals.

Zamalek is one of the most successful clubs in Africa, having won five African Champions League titles and five continental titles. It has won Egypt's top-tier league 14 times.

However, Mansour's outbursts have hurt the club's image in recent years, although some Zamalek supporters see him as a zealous defender of the club and a campaigner against the alleged bias by football authorities in favour of Al Ahly.

Zamalek's senior squad posing for a photo in Cairo. EPA

Mansour has vexed many Egyptians for years because of his astonishing and consistent escape from justice despite his reputation for public abuse.

His outbursts have consistently included threats to expose alleged wrongdoing or compromising information about opponent's personal lives.

"I salute all those who still believe there is no solution to this country's problems except when we have a nation ruled by just laws applied to every one," Amr El Shobaki, a former lawmaker and one of the country's most prominent political scientists, wrote on Facebook after news of Mansour's imprisonment broke.

With no recourse to appeal after Saturday's court verdict, Mansour is no longer eligible to continue as chairman of the club, paving the way for the election of a new board of directors and chairman.