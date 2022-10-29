Al Ahly clinch record 12th Egyptian Super Cup with victory over Zamalek

Bruno Savio and Karim Fouad scored on either side of half time to help Al Ahly defeat Zamalek 2-0 in the Egyptian Super Cup at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Friday.

Savio struck six minutes before the break and Fouad, who came in for the injured Brazilian eight minutes from time, sealed the game in stoppage time to give his side a record 12th Super Cup and their Swiss manager Marcel Koller his first title at the helm.

Ahly’s win also denied Zamalek a treble after they clinched both the Egyptian League and the Egyptian Cup.

Savio made the most of a blunder from Zamalek defender Zakaria El Wardi to curl the ball home from the edge of the area to the far corner of the net in a cagey first half.

Fouad, unmarked on the far post, knocked in the second for Ahly off a cross from the left from Ali Maaloul.

Zamalek received an early blow when left back Ahmed Fattouh was forced to leave with an injury at the half hour. He was the man responsible of linking up with midfield duo Ahmed Zizo and Emam Ashour.

Ahly came closest to breaking the deadlock when winger Ahmed Abdel Kader worked down the left to find Taher Mohamed in front of the goal, but his bouncing volley sailed over the bar on 23 minutes.

El Wardi's mistake then gifted Ahly the opening goal. Savio pounced on the Moroccan's misdirected pass to curl a superb shot to catch keeper Mohamed Awad off guard.

Zamalek stepped up their attack in the second half, with new recruit Mostafa Shalabi giving them much-needed zeal.

They came close to equalising when unmarked winger Ahmed Zizo found Omar Gaber inside the area, but his effort went over the crossbar.

Zizo went close again when his fierce drive struck the upright past the hour. Zamalek manager Jesualdo Ferreira sent in veteran Mahmoud Shikabala to step up his team’s attack but Ahly preserved the lead.

The Egyptian Super Cup was staged in Abu Dhabi for the fifth time.