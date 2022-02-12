Club World Cup: Al Ahly praise Abu Dhabi Cricket facilities ahead of Al Hilal clash

African champions Al Ahly have praised Abu Dhabi Cricket's "outstanding" facilities as they prepare to face Asian Champions League holders Al Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday evening.

Al Ahly, whose victory in the CAF Champions League final earned their place in Abu Dhabi, have been training at Abu Dhabi Cricket and will aim to end their campaign with the bronze medal at Al Nahyan Stadium.

The final, between Uefa Champions League holders Chelsea and Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras, takes place later on Saturday evening at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Ahead of the third-place playoff, Al Ahly had a final training session at Abu Dhabi Cricket, and the club's treasurer, Khaled Mortagy, said it was the perfect place for the team to train.

“The facilities at Abu Dhabi Cricket are outstanding, they’re world-class. The training field is really good and the facilities are great. I would definitely recommend everybody to come here, whether they’re participating in the tournament or even coming to do a training camp,” said Mortagy, who is also a board member and head of delegation at Al Ahly.

“You have a lot of activities that can happen at this complex. I’m seeing a lot of things happening, people are playing everything! They’re playing padel, tennis, football, it’s great.”

As well as hosting major international cricket events, such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Abu Dhabi T10 and many more, Abu Dhabi Cricket is a hub for local and international sport of all kinds.

The New Zealand national team trained at the venue in November 2021 and January 2022, while there are a total of seven full-sized grass football pitches, four 11-a-side artificial pitches and eight five-a-side cages on site that cater for football all-year round.