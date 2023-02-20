Tottenham call for action after 'reprehensible' racist abuse of Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur called for social media companies and authorities to "take action" after online racist abuse was directed at Son Heung-min following his goal against West Ham United on Sunday.

South Korea forward Son scored within minutes of his introduction as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during today's match, which has been reported by the club," Tottenham said on the club's official Twitter feed on Sunday night.

"We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

The English Football Association echoed the club's call for action.

"We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening," an FA spokesperson replied to Tottenham's tweet.

"This has no place in our game and we fully support the authorities and social media companies to take the strongest possible action to tackle it."

In June 2022, a group of 12 men who had been arrested for racially abusing Son on Twitter were given community service punishments and wrote apologies to the Tottenham forward.

Tottenham club officials had complained of "abhorrent racist abuse" on social media after the 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021.

In August 2022, Chelsea banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Son during a 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini laughed off his 100 per cent record while deputising for Antonio Conte and revealed a potential return date for his manager following Sunday's home win over West Ham.

Stellini again guided Spurs to a crucial victory – like against Marseille and Manchester City earlier this season – after second-half goals from Emerson Royal and Son sent Spurs above Newcastle United into fourth place in the Premier League.

It ensured Tottenham ended a difficult week on a high after back-to-back defeats to Leicester and AC Milan had been followed by the news Conte was back off work after doctors ordered him to rest after he rushed his return following gallbladder surgery on February 1.

Conte was able to be involved during Sunday’s match to advise his coaching staff of tactical decisions via text as his long-serving assistant Stellini made it six wins from six when he has deputised, having also clinched three victories during their time together at Inter Milan.

“This happened because Antonio is the gaffer, not because I am the gaffer,” Stellini said.

“I only follow the project of his work and the way he works is really clear.

“I am not expecting Antonio is back for Chelsea [next weekend] but I expect Antonio will be back the week after Chelsea. For Milan or Wolverhampton.

“We have also the game in the FA Cup [against Sheffield United] so maybe not Chelsea but we don’t know because if Antonio feels well and he can live some stress without some pain or feel something strange, Antonio will be back.”

