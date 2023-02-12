Leeds v Man United ratings: Ayling 7, Firpo 4; Rashford 7, Sancho 6

Marcus Rashford extended his hot streak with the late goal that inspired Manchester United's 2-0 win against old rivals Leeds on Sunday.

After Rashford scored to spark United's comeback from two goals down in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds, Rashford tormented the Yorkshire club once again.

Rashford netted with 10 minutes left at Elland Road to make it four successive Premier League games with a goal for the England forward, who has scored in eight of his last nine appearances in the competition.

Following Alejandro Garnacho's frustrated reaction to being substituted in midweek, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United's victory five minutes after Rashford's goal.

United's win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost only once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.

